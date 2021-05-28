WATCH: Arkells Share 'All Roads'

Arkells have added “All Roads” to the soundtrack of summer 2021.

“As we start to find our footing on a road back to some normalcy in our lives the sentiment ‘all roads lead me back to you’ is about trying to find your way back home,” said frontman Max Kerman, in a release.

“Home could be a person, a place, or a personal truth – the goal is to keep moving, keep learning, and you’ll find your way.”

The song, which follows the March release of “You Can Get It” featuring Chicago singer K.Flay, debuted with a video directed by frequent Arkells collaborator Mark Myers.

Watch the video below: