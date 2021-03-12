WATCH: Avril Lavigne Performs 'I'm With You' With YUNGBLUD

Canada’s Avril Lavigne joined YUNGBLUD in a livestream on Thursday for a performance of one of her hits from 2002.

“I can’t even believe I’m even f**king saying this,” YUNGBLUD gushed during the one-year anniversary episode of The YUNGBLUD Show. "Emo queen… this is Avril Lavigne singing ‘I’m With You’ with me.”

The pair delivered a stripped down version of the ballad, which appeared on Lavigne’s debut album Let Go.

Last month, Lavigne revealed that her seventh studio album is done. “Music coming soon,” she said. “For sure summer.”

In January, the Ontario-born singer was featured on her beau Mod Sun’s single “Flames.”

Watch Lavigne and YUNGBLUD perform “I’m With You” below: