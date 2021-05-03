WATCH: Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares 'Love Song Love'

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys celebrates the transgender community in a video he recently released for his new single “Love Song Love.”

“Now, more than ever, my trans and non-binary fans’ rights and very existence are being attacked in politics and in the streets,” McLean told Variety. “What’s happening is unacceptable. I’m an ally and this song, to me, screams ‘love no matter what.’ It’s about loving and respecting one another.”

The 43-year-old singer appears in the video, which he directed with René Elizondo, with trans models Nahla Wyld and Carmen Carerra.

“It’s so important to lift up and encourage all sorts of individuals, especially trans individuals,” Wyld says at the end of the video. “I hope that this video inspires so many people to feel comfortable within themselves.”

The track was written by Mitch Allan, Jesse Saint John and John Paulson and will be included on McLean’s forthcoming EP.

McLean said there will be a solo album and tour next year – but first he will join his fellow Backstreet Boys in the studio this month to record the group’s first Christmas album.

Watch the "Love Song Love" video below: