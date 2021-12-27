WATCH: Bad Bunny Saves Homer Simpson's Marriage

Bad Bunny is particularly animated in the video for his single, “Te Deseo Lo Mejor".

The Puerto Rican star steps in to bring Homer and Marge Simpson back together after she leaves him for spending more time with his phone than her.

The video was directed by David Silverman, who helmed many episodes of The Simpsons as well as 2007’s The Simpsons Movie.

“A fun project,” Silverman said of the music video, in a tweet on Sunday. “We all had a great time doing it, BB & co approved everything 1st time through – just a blast.”

“Te Deseo Lo Mejor” (which translate to "I Wish You the Best") is on Bad Bunny’s 2020 album El Último Tour Del Mundo.

The video racked up about 13 million views in its first 48 hours on YouTube. Check it out below: