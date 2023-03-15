WATCH: Bad Bunny Sings Along To Ariana Grande, Harry Styles

Bad Bunny hitched a ride with James Corden for a Carpool Karaoke segment that aired on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

Asked about choosing to perform as Bad Bunny instead of using his real name, Benito Ocasio, the 29-year-old said he originally planned to cover his face like Marshmello.

“I never wanted to be so famous,” he explained, “but then I just went with the flow.”

The singer said he chose to call himself Bad Bunny because “a bad bunny, no matter how bad, is still looking cute. That’s me. I’m a good guy. I’m cute.”

Bad Bunny and Corden sang along to his 2020 song “Dakiti” and to the 2018 collaboration with Cardi B and J Balvin, “I Like It.” He also did a bit of last year’s “Tití Me Preguntó.”

In between, Bad Bunny spoke about his passion for drawing and his love of wrestling – even getting into the ring with Corden and WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio.

The pair also cranked up Ariana Grande’s 2014 banger “Break Free” and Harry Styles’ award-winning hit “As It Was.”

Watch the fun below: