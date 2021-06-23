WATCH: Bastille Premieres 'Distorted Light Beam'

Bastille has released “Distorted Light Beam,” the first single from the English rock band’s fourth studio album, out later this year.

“For us ‘Distorted Light Beam’ soundtracks dancing through some twisted, euphoric futuristic club space,” explains frontman Dan Smith, in a release. “It’s a song about limitless possibilities – which isn’t something any of us actually have in real life right now, so it’s been fun to explore that idea while experimenting with new sounds in our music.”

The track was co-written and co-produced with Ryan Tedder and Mark Crew. Smith sings: “When I’m dreaming tonight / I can do anything / When I’m dreaming tonight / I can go anywhere … When I’m dreaming tonight / I can be anyone.”

Bastille’s most recent album was 2019’s Doom Days.

Watch the video for “Distorted Light Beam,” directed by Jak Payne, below: