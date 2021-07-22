WATCH: Belly Debuts 'Better Believe' With The Weeknd, Young Thug

Canada’s Belly has premiered “Better Believe,” a track featuring The Weeknd and Young Thug.

On Twitter, the rapper called it the “biggest record of the summer.”

“Better Believe” is the lead single from Belly’s forthcoming album See You Next Wednesday.

Born Ahmad Balshe in Palestine, Belly was raised in Ottawa, where he played in bands before embracing hip-hop. He released his debut studio album The Revolution in 2007, which spawned the hit “Pressure” ft. Ginuwine.

He has co-written many of The Weeknd’s hits, including “Earned It,” “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” as well as tracks for artists like Beyoncé and Nipsey Hussle.

“Better Believe” debuted with a fiery video directed by Christian Breslauer. Watch it below: