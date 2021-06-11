WATCH: Ben Mulroney Sings Backstreet Boys Classic In French

Ben Mulroney on Friday may have launched a career as a member of an international Backstreet Boys tribute act.

The co-host of CTV’s Your Morning sang part of the French version of the iconic boy band’s 1999 hit “I Want It That Way” live on the show – and did he écrase it or what?

Not only did Mulroney know the lyrics by heart (we’ve got questions) but he paired his, um, unique vocal stylings with a few signature BSB (or was it Céline Dion?) arm movements.

“You know, performers perform,” he modestly declared as his co-hosts cheered his surprisingly swoon-worthy rendition.

Exactly why Mulroney broke out into a French version of “I Want It That Way” is not important. Just enjoy every mot impressionnant below:

I think we found the missing member of @backstreetboys! @BenMulroney sings 'I Want It That Way' in French and we're loving it! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/r40xjQ9VCS — Your Morning (@YourMorning) June 11, 2021

CTV is part of Bell Media, parent company of this website.