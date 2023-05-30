WATCH: Beyoncé Covers 'River Deep - Mountain High'

Days after paying tribute to the late Tina Turner on stage in Paris, Beyoncé honoured her legacy on Monday at the first of five concerts in London.

“I want ... to sing one of my favourite songs,” Bey told the crowd before launching into a stripped-down rendition of “River Deep - Mountain High,” the 1966 Ike & Tina Turner classic.

“We love you, Tina,” Beyoncé said as she looked up at the sky over Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

Turner died last Wednesday after a long illness. She was 83.

beyoncé performing river deep mountain high in tribute to my GOAT tina turner last night absolutely wrecked me. i’ll never forget this. pic.twitter.com/3sqiPmUMJI — padam padam (@heisdope_) May 30, 2023

At Beyoncé in London… and she’s doing “River Deep - Mountain High” in tribute to Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/WRrQqsKRHp — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 29, 2023

Following the news, Beyoncé shared a message on her website. “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

At her Renaissance World Tour in Paris on Friday, Bey told the crowd: “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner.”

The superstar, who asked fans to “scream so she can feel your love,” added: “I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

Beyoncé performed “Proud Mary” when Turner was fêted at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2005. “I’ll never forget the first time I saw you perform. I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous… and those legs!” She also famously performed with Turner at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé is scheduled to bring the Renaissance World Tour to Toronto on July 8 and 9 and to Vancouver on Sept. 11.