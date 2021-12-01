WATCH: Billie Eilish Does Same Interview For 5th Year

For the fifth year in a row, Billie Eilish sat down with Vanity Fair to answer the same questions.

The result is a video, posted on Tuesday, that chronicles her evolving look and thoughts as well as her growing popularity – starting from 257,000 Instagram followers at age 15 to over 94 million today.

Eilish admitted “nothing will ever top " her 2019 ego "because I had been so miserable for so long, that I finally wasn’t and I just never shut up about it.”

Watching her 2020 self, Eilish noted: “Gosh, that girl was going through an identity crisis. Oh my gosh! You can see it in my eyes.”

Eilish said she was lying when she said in her previous interviews that she didn’t care about the pressure she felt. “This is just me trying to convince myself that I didn’t care,” she said. “I know that I cared and I was literally coming up with some stupid quote that would make me pretend that I didn’t care.”

Watch the full 2021 interview below: