WATCH: Billie Eilish Eats Nasty Food On 'Late Late Show'

Billie Eilish chose to eat something disgusting rather than call out the worst celebrity she’s met.

The singer took part in “Spill the Tea” – a variation of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” – during an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden taped in London.

Corden challenged Eilish to eat a “festering finger sandwich” made with marmite, crumbled Oreos and pickles marinated in red cabbage juice or answer: “Who’s the worst famous person you’ve ever had to interact with?”

Eilish gave it some thought (“Unfortunately, there’s a lot,” she said) but chose to bite into the sandwich – which she couldn’t keep down.

Also during the segment, Eilish was asked to name a famous person she has kissed and if she would allow Corden to read aloud the last three DMs on her phone. She challenged to Corden to let her read the last three text messages from his friend Harry Styles.

Watch how it all went down (and came back up) below: