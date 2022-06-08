WATCH: Billie Eilish Performs New Song 'TV' At UK Show

Billie Eilish shared a new song with fans at her concert Tuesday night in Manchester, England.

“This is one we just wrote, and we wanted to play for you,” the singer said, with her brother and musical collaborator Finneas at her side.

Eilish said she it’s been at least five years since they performed a song before it was released.

In the song, titled “TV,” Eilish sings: “I don’t wanna talk right now / I just wanna watch TV / I’ll stay in the pool and drown / so I don’t have to watch you leave / I’ll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer / Maybe I should get some sleep / Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other / What’s the point of anything? / All of my friends are missing again / That’s what happens when you fall in love.”

The song is so new, it references the recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial and the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “The internet's gone wild / watching movie stars on trial / while they're overturning Roe v. Wade,” Eilish sings.

Tuesday’s show was the second Eilish did at Manchester’s AO Arena. She starts a three-night run at the 02 Arena in London on Friday (she’ll return to the venue for shows on Jun. 16, 25 and 26) before hitting up Glasgow and Birmingham.