WATCH: Billie Eilish Performs 'Your Power' On 'The Late Show'

Billie Eilish performed her new single “Your Power” in a segment that aired on Monday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The singer was joined by her brother and collaborator FINNEAS on guitar in a desert setting evoking the track's official video.

“Your Power,” released last month, comes from Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which is set to drop on July 30.

In a chat with Colbert, Eilish reflected on having to wear a wig while her hair was slowly being dyed blonde.

“I knew it would have these processing periods where it would look insane, and I didn’t want to look insane,” she explained. “But I needed something quick – so I literally ordered a Billie Eilish halloween costume wig on Amazon.

“It was awful. It was the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Eilish said she eventually replaced the "plastic" wig with a professional one. "The thing was, I wasn’t trying to play a prank on the internet," she explained. "No, I just looked f**king crazy underneath and I needed to look not crazy."

Watch Eilish perform "Your Power" on The Late Show below: