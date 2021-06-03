WATCH: Billie Eilish Premieres 'Lost Cause' Video

Billie Eilish has a sleepover with her girlfriends in the video for her new single “Lost Cause,” which premiered Wednesday.

“THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVORITES,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

“Lost Cause” comes from Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which drops July 30, and calls out an ex. “Thought you had your s**t together / but damn, I was wrong,” she sings. “You ain’t nothin’ but a lost cause / and this ain’t nothin’ like it once was / I know you think you’re such an outlaw / But you got no job.”

Eilish directed the video, which shows the women dancing, shooting water guns, eating junk food and playing Twister. “We had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this,” she shared.

After watching the video, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram Story in which she wrote: “I spy Skims” – her apparel brand. Eilish shared Kardashian’s IG Story in one of her own and added a heart-face emoji.

Check out the video for "Lost Cause" below: