WATCH: Billie Eilish Premieres 'Your Power' Video

Billie Eilish has premiered a video she directed for her brand new song, “Your Power.”

The track is a preview of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which is set to drop on July 30.

The 16-track collection follows 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and was written with her brother FINNEAS, who also produced it.

Eilish’s debut earned several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, and its hit single “bad guy” was named Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Happier Than Ever will also be available as part of Deluxe and Super Deluxe box sets as well as in CD and cassette formats and three vinyl editions.

Watch the “Your Power” video below: