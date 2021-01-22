WATCH: Billie Eilish, Rosalía Join Voices On 'Lo Vas a Olvidar'

Billie Eilish and Rosalía have released their collaboration, “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” from an upcoming special episode of Euphoria.

Both artists sing in English and Spanish on the track, which was produced by Eilish’s brother FINNEAS.

"Dime si me echas de meno' aún" ("Tell me if you still miss me"), sings Rosalía. Eilish comes in with: "Dime si no me perdonas aún" ("Tell me if you still don't forgive me”).

In the chorus, they repeat: “Lo va' a olvidar? Can you let it go?”

The new song arrived with a video directed by Nabil. Check it out below: