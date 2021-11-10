WATCH: Billie Eilish Sings 'Happier Than Ever' On 'Sesame Street'

Billie Eilish is joined by the Count for a reworked version of “Happier Than Ever” on Sesame Street.

“When I’m counting with you / I’m happier than ever,” the pair sing. “Numbers sound so much better / Now let’s count me and you / One, two.”

The Count is voiced by Matt Vogel.

Sesame Street announced last week that Eilish is one of several music stars who will appear on the 52nd season. Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves and Jon Batiste will also make appearances.

In Canada, Sesame Street airs on Treehouse.

Watch Eilish sing “Happier Than Ever” with The Count below: