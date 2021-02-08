WATCH: Blake Shelton Goes Back To 1st Date With Gwen Stefani

Country star Blake Shelton and his fiancée Gwen Stefani reunited with former The Voice coach Adam Levine for a commercial that aired during Sunday night’s U.S. broadcast of Super Bowl LV.

The T-Mobile spot poked fun at the origin of Shelton’s relationship with Stefani.

During a video chat with Levine, Stefani says she is sick of dating L.A. guys and is looking for “someone completely different, maybe from another country, and someone cultured, sensitive, and who is not threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

A bad connection, though, results in Levine hearing that Stefani wants someone “completely…country…uncultured…and threatened by a strong confidant woman.”

Levine looks at Shelton and tells Stefani: “I have your guy!”

When Shelton shows up at a restaurant for a date, a surprised Stefani notices he’s wearing spurs. “Did you ride a horse here?”

Watch the hilarious commercial below: