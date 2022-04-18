WATCH: Blake Shelton Performs Stripped Down 'Austin'

Blake Shelton on Friday shared an acoustic performance of one of his earliest hits, “Austin.”

The song, penned by David Kent and Kirsti Manna, appeared on the country star’s 2001 self-titled debut album and was Shelton’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and made it into the Top 20 of the all-genres Hot 100.

Shelton debuted a performance video in which he is backed by two musicians. In the comments on YouTube, fans are praising the stripped-down rendition.

“This is the Blake I love,” read one. “Just his pure voice.” Another opined: “Absolutely beautiful!!!! Gave me chills.”

Some hoped it was a taste of more to come. “Hopefully we can get a full acoustic album from you soon,” read one comment. Another insisted Shelton “really needs to release an acoustic album.”

Shelton is scheduled to perform at the Calgary Stampede on July 16 followed by the Country Thunder festival in Craven, Saskatchewan on July 17 and the YQM Country Fest in Dieppe, New Brunswick on Aug. 27.

Watch the performance of “Austin” below: