WATCH: Brantley Gilbert Debuts 'How To Talk To Girls' Video

Brantley Gilbert on Thursday premiered the video for “How To Talk To Girls,” a song inspired by his wife Amber and their daughter Braylen.

“I’ve known Amber since we were kids,” the 37-year-old country star said, in a release, when the song debuted last November. “I’ve been married to her for six years now, and I’m still in awe of her.

“Then my daughter came along, and I realized I still struggle to find the right words to say to the girls I love.”

The video features appearances by Amber and 2-year-old Braylen. Check it out below: