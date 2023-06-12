WATCH: Brian Johnson Joins Sam Fender To Perform AC/DC Tracks

Brian Johnson joined singer-songwriter Sam Fender on stage Saturday night in Newcastle, England to perform a pair AC/DC tracks.

The 75-year-old, who stepped away from AC/DC in 2016 due to hearing loss, joined Fender on “Back in Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

It was Johnson’s first live performance since the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in September, where he performed “Back in Black” with Lars Ulrich and Justin Hawkins.

AC/DC, with Johnson at the helm, is scheduled to perform Oct. 7 at the Power Trip Festival in California.

Check out fan-shot clips of Johnson on stage with Fender below:

Full 5 minute clip of Sam Fender and Brian Johnson (AC/DC) plus his old guitar instructor Phil Martin, blowing the roof of St James' Park with "Back in Black"....



📹 @ToonMouthTyne #NUFC @samfendermusic #SamFender #BrianJohnson #ACDC pic.twitter.com/jSgh0VNQDp — 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲 #NUFC (@ToonMouthTyne) June 11, 2023

Sam Fender & Brian Johnson from AC/DC playing ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ 🔥



pic.twitter.com/8NJ0rnNLti — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) June 10, 2023

Definitely wasn't expecting to see Brian Johnson from AC/DC tonight pic.twitter.com/ePJ5uGlsGT — Sophie (@itsbeen300years) June 10, 2023