WATCH: Brian Johnson Joins Sam Fender To Perform AC/DC Tracks


Brian Johnson joined singer-songwriter Sam Fender on stage Saturday night in Newcastle, England to perform a pair AC/DC tracks.

The 75-year-old, who stepped away from AC/DC in 2016 due to hearing loss, joined Fender on “Back in Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

It was Johnson’s first live performance since the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in September, where he performed “Back in Black” with Lars Ulrich and Justin Hawkins.

AC/DC, with Johnson at the helm, is scheduled to perform Oct. 7 at the Power Trip Festival in California.

Check out fan-shot clips of Johnson on stage with Fender below:

