WATCH: Britney Spears Strips Down '...Baby One More Time'

Britney Spears did something on Friday that she hasn’t done in a long time – she sang for her fans.

The pop star posted video clips on Instagram in which she does an a cappella version of her 1998 debut single “...Baby One More Time.”

“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long … and here’s me playing at my house with a different version of ‘Baby,’” she wrote in the emoji-filled caption.

“I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me … I’m not going to be a victim !!! HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME ??? Psss I’m sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible or bad … well WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER.”

Spears also repeated complaints about her life under the conservatorship that ended last November after nearly 14 years. “They made me feel like nothing … every single one of them !!! Like I said before … they took away my rights … my womanhood was ruined !!!”

In a separate Instagram post, Spears paid tribute to Selena Gomez, who attended her wedding to Sam Asghari last month.

“Although I’ve been forced to see people against my will my whole life ... she was a beautiful surprise !!! I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation,” Spears wrote.

“You’re such a special person.”

Gomez replied in the comments: “I’m speechless. Britney-you are so kind and have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to know you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!”

Watch Spears sing "...Baby One More Time" below: