WATCH: BROCKHAMPTON Shares 'BUZZCUT' Ft. Danny Brown

BROCKHAMPTON enlisted Detroit rapper Danny Brown for “BUZZCUT,” a track released late Wednesday.

It comes with a trippy video directed by Dan Streit with creative direction by the group’s Keith Abstract.

“BUZZCUT” is the first official new release from BROCKHAMPTON since 2019’s Ginger (not counting last year’s mixtape Technical Difficulties).

Brown, 40, released his fifth studio album U Know What I'm Sayin? In 2019.

Watch “BUZZCUT” below: