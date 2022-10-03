WATCH: Bruce Springsteen Joins The Killers On Stage

Bruce Springsteen joined The Killers on stage Saturday at the second of the band’s two shows in New York City.

Fans inside Madison Square Garden were thrilled when Springsteen showed up and performed three songs with Brandon Flowers and his bandmates – their 2021 collaboration “Dustland” and Springsteen’s “Badlands” and “Born To Run.”

Also on stage was saxophonist Jake Clemons, the nephew of the late E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

Springsteen is warming up for a tour with the E Street Band that kicks off in February. It will be their first since 2016.

The Killers have welcomed several special guests during their Imploding the Mirage tour, including Phoebe Bridgers and Lindsay Buckingham. Johnny Marr, the tour’s warm-up act, has also joined the band to perform Smiths classics.

Watch Springsteen perform with The Killers at Madison Square Gardens: