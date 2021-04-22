WATCH: BTS Appears In Hyundai's Earth Day Video
BTS is featured in “For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait,” a video from Hyundai to mark Earth Day 2021.
The minute-long visual shows BTS members doing eco-friendly activities.
Last year’s Hyundai x BTS video for Earth Day has garnered more than 105 million views.
The K-pop group appeared in a promotional music video last September for the car maker’s new electric vehicle IONIQ.
Watch the video below:
