WATCH: BTS Appears In Hyundai's Earth Day Video

BTS is featured in “For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait,” a video from Hyundai to mark Earth Day 2021.

The minute-long visual shows BTS members doing eco-friendly activities.

Last year’s Hyundai x BTS video for Earth Day has garnered more than 105 million views.

The K-pop group appeared in a promotional music video last September for the car maker’s new electric vehicle IONIQ.

Watch the video below: