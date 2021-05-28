WATCH: BTS Drops 'Butter (Hotter Remix)'

Only a week after the release of “Butter,” BTS has dropped a remix.

“We would like to express our appreciation to all ARMY for the incredible love and support you have shown for ‘Butter,’” read a statement from Big Hit Music. “To provide all fans with even more diverse ways to enjoy the music of BTS, we have prepared a remix version of ‘Butter.’”

The new version, described as "delightfully different from the original song’s bright and lively mood,” came with a video that shows Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Suga, Jin, V and J-Hope having fun on the set of the original “Butter” video.

With 3.9 million concurrent viewers, the original “Butter” video broke the Guinness World Record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube – a record BTS held thanks to “Dynamite" – as well as the record for the most-viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube, with 108.2 million views.

BTS also shared performance videos of “Butter” on the Billboard Music Awards and on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.