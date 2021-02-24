WATCH: BTS Performs Coldplay Hit On 'MTV Unplugged'

BTS performed two songs live for the first time and covered a Coldplay classic during their first ever MTV Unplugged session that premiered on Tuesday.

The K-pop phenoms – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – performed “Telepathy” and “Blue & Grey” as well as their version of Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

The group also did “Life Goes On” while backed by a band and closed the show with their smash hit “Dynamite.”

Fans got to see Suga back in action. The singer had to sit out several BTS performances last year while recovering from shoulder surgery.

The BTS edition of MTV Unplugged came only days following the release of BE (Essential Edition), which has the eight tracks from last November’s BE (Deluxe Edition) but, according to a press release, “several components of the album will be different from the previous record.”

"Dynamite" – the group's first English-language single – earned BTS a Grammy nomination this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Check out the MTV Unplugged performances below: