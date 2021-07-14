WATCH: BTS Performs 'Permission To Dance'

BTS delivered the TV debut of their new single “Permission To Dance” in the form of a slick video that aired during Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The K-pop group performed in the atrium of a building decorated with hundreds of balloons in various shades of purple. Near the end of the song, they were joined by a group of young dancers.

“Permission To Dance” was co-written by Ed Sheeran, with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Canada’s Jenna Andrews. Sheeran also co-wrote their 2019 track “Make It Right.”

“We can’t believe that we haven’t met him,” RM told Fallon during a chat from South Korea. “This is the second project with him, but we never met him yet.”

BTS will perform "Butter" on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.