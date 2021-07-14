iHeartRadio

WATCH: BTS Performs 'Permission To Dance'

bts

BTS delivered the TV debut of their new single “Permission To Dance” in the form of a slick video that aired during Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The K-pop group performed in the atrium of a building decorated with hundreds of balloons in various shades of purple. Near the end of the song, they were joined by a group of young dancers.

Permission To Dance” was co-written by Ed Sheeran, with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Canada’s Jenna Andrews. Sheeran also co-wrote their 2019 track “Make It Right.”

“We can’t believe that we haven’t met him,” RM told Fallon during a chat from South Korea. “This is the second project with him, but we never met him yet.”

BTS will perform "Butter" on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

12

Latest Videos