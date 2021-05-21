WATCH: BTS Premieres 'Butter' Video

BTS appears to have smashed another YouTube record with the midnight EST premiere of “Butter,” which drew an estimated 3.89 million concurrent viewers.

This beats a record set last year by the K-pop group’s first all-English single, “Dynamite.”

The “Butter” video topped 50 million views after only six hours.

In a release, it is described as “a dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.” On social media, ARMY has been melting over "Butter" – and specifically Jungkook's fake eyebrow piercing, which became a trending topic.

Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Suga, Jin, V and J-Hope will perform "Butter" on the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday on CTV. In the meantime, check out the video below: