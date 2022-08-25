WATCH: Busta Rhymes Slaps Fan's Hand Away

Busta Rhymes wanted fans at a recent show in Cincinnati to know he doesn’t really mean it when he performs “Touch It.”

The 50-year-old rapper slapped a woman’s hand away as she reached out while he squatted near the front of the stage. In the process, a ring flew off his finger.

“Stop the music,” Rhymes said, before recovering his jewelry. He then chastised the handsy woman’s male companion.

“That’s your girl? What kinda s**t are you on that you’re gonna let her continue to grab me up? … Tame your girl.”

Rhymes then said “it’s a weird day, a weird time.”

He explained: “She touched me and s**t, y’all got them little funny a** camera phones, and I don’t agree with that. She might do some police s**t. I’m not with it.

“She ain’t from my day. In my time, we didn’t f**k with all these cameras, homie.”

Rhymes instructed the man to “take your girl and tell her to stand behind you” and then told the woman: “Stand behind your man, sweetheart.”

A video clip shared on TikTok only shows the woman reaching out towards Rhymes, not actually making contact – although she may have earlier.

In the comments, people were divided. "She didn’t really touch him, he was being a a**hole," opined one. "I thought he was better than that BS." Another backed Rhymes. "He did what he was supposed to do. This day and age."

Last month, Machine Gun Kelly had to pull the hand of a young male fan off his crotch during a performance in Portland, Oregon and, in 2017, Harry Styles brushed a female fan's hand away when she groped him while he kneeled at the front of the stage of the Hollywood Bowl.