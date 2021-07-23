WATCH: Camila Cabello Debuts 'Don't Go Yet'

The video for “Don’t Go Yet,” the new song from Camila Cabello, is a family affair – which is apt considering it comes from an album titled Familia.

The 24-year-old singer’s father Alejandro, sister Sofia and a cousin are among those appearing in the video, which was directed by Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta.

Cabello has said both the video was inspired by the Cuban-Mexican gatherings of her childhood, where “everybody eats dinner, and then after you put on a little cheap disco ball with lights and suddenly the living room is the dance floor.”

The song is the first new music from Cabello since 2019’s Romance and the first taste of her third studio album (no release date has been announced). It was written with Scott Harris, Ricky Reed, and Mike Sabath and features percussion by Cuban drummer Pedrito Martinez.

Given that Cabello's only chart-toppers were 2019's Shawn Mendes duet "Señorita" and 2018's "Havana" ft. Young Thug, it's not surprising "Don't Go Yet" has a Latin rhythm – with "la-la-la" in place of the latter's "na-na-na."

In March 2020, the pandemic forced Cabello to scrap her Romance Tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Vancouver and include stops in Toronto and Laval, QC.

Check out the video below: