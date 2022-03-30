WATCH: Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran Perform 'Bam Bam' Live

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran performed their song “Bam Bam” live together for the first time at Tuesday’s Concert for Ukraine in London.

“This is such a kind of full circle moment for me,” Cabello said before Sheeran joined her on stage. “Because I was such a huge... and still am, obviously... but, like, literally I cried the first time I met him. I’m, like, such a huge fan of his. So, us getting to do a song together is really fun. I'm so excited. I might forget the lyrics."

Before “Bam Bam,” Cabello covered Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

The show, which aired on UK channel ITV, also featured two songs by Sheeran (“Perfect” and “Bad Habits”) as well as acts like Snow Patrol, Anne-Marie and Nile Rodgers with Chic and Manic Street Preachers.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas sent a video message in which they expressed their “support and solidarity with the millions of people who’ve been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind.”

According to ITV, the Concert for Ukraine raised nearly $20 million for Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Watch Cabello and Sheeran perform "Bam Bam" below: