WATCH: Canada's Moon Vs Sun Performs On 'Late Night'

Canadian duo Moon Vs Sun – aka married couple Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maine – performed this week on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Introducing the performance, Meyers misidentified both singers. “Chantal Kreviazuk is a Grammy Award-winning artist and Raine Maida is the frontman of Canadian rock band Our Lady Of Peace," he told viewers. Kreviazuk has never won a Grammy, according to the Recording Academy, and Maida's band is, in fact, called Our Lady Peace.

The couple was surrounded by candles inside L.A. restaurant Verse and backed by Mikala Schmitz on cello and Randy Cooke on drums.

Moon Vs Sun performed "I'm Going To Break Your Heart," the title track of their 2019 album – the soundtrack to their documentary of the same name.

“We both really love the music,” Maida told iHeartRadio.ca in 2019, calling the project “some of the best songs and songwriting that we’ve ever done."

Fans can catch a full Moon Vs Sun livestream concert on Veeps at 9 p.m. EST on Friday.

Watch Moon Vs Sun perform "I'm Going to Break Your Heart" on Late Night With Seth Meyers below: