WATCH: Céline Dion Featured In 'Love Again' Trailer

Canada's Céline Dion shows up in a trailer for the romantic drama Love Again that debuted on Valentine's Day.

Directed by Jim Strouse in 2020, the movie was inspired by the 2016 German film SMS für dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s 2009 novel of the same name. It opens in cinemas on May 12.

When it was announced in 2019, the movie was titled Text For You. After Dion was cast, it became It’s All Coming Back to Me, the title of the 1989 Pandora’s Box ballad that was a huge hit for her seven years later. The new title was revealed last November.

Love Again is about a woman named Mira (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) who starts sending text messages to her late fiancé’s phone only to find out the number now belongs to Rob, (Sam Heughan) who is going through similar heartbreak.

(Chopra Jonas' real-life husband, singer Nick Jonas, has a cameo in the flick.)

Dion plays herself and contributed new music to the movie.

In the trailer, she shows up in a scene where she is counselling Rob on love and also in a scene where she sings to Mira to prove it’s really her on the other end of the phone.

Last June, Heughan praised Dion’s work. “She’s so good,” he said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “She’s really funny… She’s really good.”

Dion previously played Miss Piggy’s Fairy Godmother in 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted and played herself on episodes of The Nanny and Touched by an Angel.

In December, Dion revealed that she is battling the incurable neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it has been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I have been going through,” she explained, in an emotional video she shared on social media.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what is causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms effect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Watch the trailer below: