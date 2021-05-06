WATCH: Céline Dion Power Ballad Backs Epic Post-Pandemic Commercial

Who better than Céline Dion to provide the anthem for the day we’re told it’s safe to resume normal activities?

The Canadian singer’s 1996 version of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” – penned by the late Jim Steinman for girl group Pandora’s Box in 1989 – is the soundtrack to an epic new commercial for EXTRA gum.

The power ballad plays behind scenes of confusion and euphoria "sometime in the not so distant future" after a morning radio host breaks the news: "We are back. We can see people again."

Suddenly, people who have spent months disheveled and pants-less begin to emerge from their homes. Not surprisingly, there is a lot of making out.

Titled “For When It’s Time,” the commercial was shot in Santiago, Chile in early March. A two-minute version debuted on social media platforms this week but shorter versions will air on television.

Check out the EXTRA commercial below: