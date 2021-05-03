WATCH: Chris Lane Debuts 'Summer Job Money' Video

Chris Lane reflects on a teenage rite of passage in the video for his new song “Summer Job Money.”

“17 me would probably blow all of his summer job money on you,” he sings. “On an ‘I love you’ necklace / Friday night light halftime concessions / Gas for the tank, Bud Light to drink down at a high school party or two."

In the track’s video, directed by Justin Clough, Lane pays homage to his years working for his father’s landscaping business.

“I’ve always loved nostalgic country songs that take you back to a certain time and place,” the 36-year-old country singer said, in a release. “When I first heard ‘Summer Job Money,’ it immediately gave me that same kind of feeling.

“I worked a landscaping job up until the very moment I signed my record deal, so I related to the song and knew I wanted to record it.”

“Summer Job Money,” written by John Byron and Blake Pendergrass, follow’s Lane’s “Fill Them Boots.”

Watch the video below: