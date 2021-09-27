WATCH: Coldplay Brings Out Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes

Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello joined Coldplay on stage at Saturday’s Global Citizen Live concert in front of a massive crowd in New York City's Central Park.

Eilish and her brother added their voices to Coldplay's 2005 hit “Fix You" and Mendes and Cabello contributed to 2000's "Yellow."

Chris Martin introduced "Fix You" by dedicating it to “whoever’s furthest at the back [of the crowd] … and to whoever’s furthest away from New York City.” Just under two minutes into the song, Martin brought out Eilish and FINNEAS.

Introducing "Yellow," Martin teased that "haflway through we're going to show good it could have been."

Global Citizen Live performances took place in several cities around the world as part of a 24-hour livestream. Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Duran Duran were among the acts taking part.

Watch the performances below: