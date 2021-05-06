WATCH: Coldplay Debuts 'Higher Power'

Coldplay’s “Higher Power” got an out-of-this-world premiere Thursday.

The band beamed a special recorded performance of the song – featuring holographic aliens – to the International Space Station.

The single’s debut came after band members Chris Martin, Johnny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion chatted via video link with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet onboard the ISS.

Coldplay talked to Pesquet about Earth, the similarities between life on tour and on the ISS – and, of course, the musicians asked if Pesquet has ever spotted aliens.

In a tweet last month, Coldplay described “Higher Power” as “a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020.”

Produced by Max Martin, the track is from the band’s forthcoming ninth studio album. Coldplay will perform the song on Sunday's episode of American Idol, where Marrtin will serve as a mentor.

Watch "Higher Power" below: