WATCH: Coldplay, Selena Gomez Perform 'Let Somebody Go'

Coldplay kicked off its residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden with the live debut of “Let Somebody Go” with Selena Gomez.

The ballad about heartbreak appears on Coldplay’s just-released album Music of the Spheres.

Last week, frontman Chris Martin explained why the band wanted Gomez on the track. “First of all, Selena’s personality inside, she’s just an angel,” he said during On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “I’ve got so much love and respect for her. … She’s such a good, kind person ... and then her voice for me is in like what I would call ‘the Rihanna bag' which are voices that are gifts to humanity.”

Music of the Spheres also has the previously released BTS collaboration “My Universe” as well as “Human Heart” with We Are King and Jacob Collier.

Watch Coldplay and Gomez perform “Let Somebody Go” below: