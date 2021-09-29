WATCH: Couple Gets Engaged At Jonas Brothers Concert

The Jonas Brothers provided the soundtrack to a very special moment for a couple at their concert in Saratoga Springs, New York.

As Joe Jonas sang “Gotta Find You” – his song from the 2008 made-in-Ontario TV movie Camp Rock – a man in the front row proposed to his girlfriend.

“Congrats,” Joe told the newly betrothed couple. “That’s beautiful.”

The Jonas Brothers shared a video clip on social media. “We’re not kidding when we say the Remember This Tour is a love fest,” read a caption. “We don’t normally play play this song during out show, but decided to add to the setlist tonight.

"Turns out ‘Gotta Find You’ was a song that played during this couple’s first date.”

In Camp Rock, Joe’s character Shane Gray sings the song to Demi Lovato’s Mitchie Torres on the shore of a lake in the Haliburton region of Ontario.

At a show in Colorado earlier in the tour, a couple got engaged in the front row while the Jonas Brothers were performing their 2007 ballad “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”

Watch the latest Jo Bro proposal below: