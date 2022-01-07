WATCH: Daisy Duck Shakes Her Tail Feathers To Beyoncé

People are crazy in love for Daisy.

A clip of Daisy Duck shaking her tail feathers to Beyoncé's “Run the World (Girls)” aboard a Disney Magic cruise on New Year’s Eve has gone viral, racking up over 1.5 million views on TikTok.

“We were so surprised when Daisy went ALL IN during her dance, which is completely uncharacteristic of typical Disney character dance parties,” Lesley Sawhook, who posted the clip, told Newsweek. “Daisy definitely stole the show.”

The anthropomorphic water fowl – who obviously knows how to get the pâté started – let loose to Queen Bey’s 2011 anthem while her longtime partner Donald Duck and pals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse cheered her on. Revellers are heard chanting “Go Daisy, Go Daisy, Go Daisy.”

The clip ends just as Daisy Duck gets Minnie to join her at centre stage.

It's not the first time Daisy Duck has been caught on camera getting...um...down to Beyoncé. She was caught on camera dancing to "Single Ladies" on Disney Cruises in 2010 and in 2012 and again during a holiday party at Disneyland in 2018. (Not surprisingly, Daisy is also drawn to water-themed tracks. In 2010, someone recorded her dancing to "Wipeout" by The Surfaris at an eatery at Disneyland.)