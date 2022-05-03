WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Stars As 'Weird Al' Yankovic In Teaser

English actor Daniel Radcliffe is revealed halfway through a teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the forthcoming movie about the king of parody songs.

“I hope you guys are ready for this,” he says, before launching into Yankovic’s 1986 version of Madonna’s hit “Like a Virgin.”

Roku shared the teaser Tuesday ahead of the movie’s premiere this fall on the streaming channel.

News that Radcliffe, 32, was portraying Yankovic came in January.

In a statement at the time, Yankovic explained: “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork.

“I’m very happy to say we're on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Radcliffe, of course, is best known for playing Harry Potter but has taken several vastly different roles in recent years, including the Vancouver-shot Horns and made-in-Toronto What If. He portrayed American poet Allen Ginsberg in 2013’s Kill Your Darlings.

Described as “the true untold story” of the curly-haired musician, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story promises to take audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

Yankovic, 62, co-wrote the script with Eric Appel, who also directed.

The singer is set to launch a 10-city Canadian tour on July 2.

