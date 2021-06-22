WATCH: Dave Chappelle Sings 'Creep' With Foo Fighters

Comedian Dave Chappelle joined the Foo Fighters on stage in New York City on Sunday night to cover Radiohead’s “Creep.”

The surprise appearance came during the first full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden since the pandemic began in early 2020. Only fans who were fully vaccinated were allowed into the venue.

Chappelle, invited on stage by Dave Growl, took lead vocals – albeit off-key – on “Creep” and got the audience to sing along.

The last time the comic was live in New York with the Foo Fighters was in November, when he hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live with the band as musical guests.

Watch Chappelle and Foo Fighters below:

Get vaccinated to see Dave Chappelle sing "Creep" with the Foo Fighterspic.twitter.com/lRXY8djesd — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 21, 2021

Dave Chappelle is currently singing Radiohead's Creep at the Foo Fighters show at Madison Square Garden and while the pandemic might not be completely over, it certainly got a lot more weird.

pic.twitter.com/Qc4T4oDvW5 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 21, 2021