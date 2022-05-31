WATCH: Diplo Denied Access To Cannes Yacht Bash

Diplo has shared video of the awkward moment he was denied access to a party at which he was hired as the DJ.

“I was booked to DJ a yacht party in Cannes but security wouldn’t let me in,” Diplo wrote in a video he posted on Instagram.

An unidentified woman is seen vouching for Diplo, who jokes that he’s “going to Chick fil-A.”

Diplo wrote: “Luckily the owner was walking by and let me in.” (Roham Gharegozlou, founder of Axiom Zen, is seen telling the gatekeepers: “Let him in.”)

Diplo captioned the video: “Next time I’m adding myself to the guest list.”