Watch Disturbed's Concert Pyro Set Off Sprinkler System

Disturbed had a big surprise in store for their Houston fans this past weekend: an impromptu shower!

The hard rock band were performing their song "Inside The Fire" during a gig at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in H-Town when their pyrotechnics display set off the venue's sprinkler system.

Despite getting rained on for the last portion of the song, the band appeared unfazed, smiling as they were showered and their pyro machine spit out clouds of smoke. Thankfully for both the band and fans, the song was the final one of the encore.

The band were quick to have fun with it on socials, tweeting out, “Our #TakeBackYourLifeTour was too hot to handle in Houston. Let’s hear it for the sprinkler system.”

Frontman David Draiman added, "Well, last night in Houston was a first! Our pyro set off the fire suppression system onstage at the end of the set for a surprise rain shower onstage lol. Good times 🔥💦😆🤘🏻"

Disturbed are currently in the final month of their Take Back Your Life Tour, which wraps up in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on September 4.

Watch the fire go out below.

Our #TakeBackYourLifeTour was too hot to handle in Houston. Let's hear it for the sprinkler system 🔥💦🤣



See you tonight, Rogers!



🎥: @judyhwon pic.twitter.com/1BExOhfSo9 — Disturbed (@Disturbed) July 29, 2023