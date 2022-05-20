WATCH: DNCE Covers Harry Styles Hit 'As It Was'

Among those celebrating the release of Harry Styles’ new album on Friday are Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless.

“COME ON HARRY WE WANNA SAY HAPPY ALBUM RELEASE DAY TO YOU,” Jonas captioned a minute-long video in which DNCE does an acoustic version of “As It Was,” the first single from Harry’s House.

Jonas shared the TikTok clip on Twitter and Instagram.

Last week, Canada’s Arcade Fire put its spin on the same song.

"As It Was," co-written by Styles with Thomas Hull and Tyler Johnson, has topped charts around the world, including in the UK, U.S. and Canada.

Harry’s House is the third studio album from Styles, who brings his Love On Tour to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 15 and 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 26 at 12 noon.