WATCH: Dolly Parton Debuts Rock Anthem 'World On Fire'

A year after learning that she was being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton on Thursday debuted the lead single from her forthcoming album Rockstar.

The 77-year-old country music icon performed the original anthem “World on Fire” at the end of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas.

Surrounded by backup dancers, Parton’s performance included pyrotechnics and confetti.

She sings “Liar, liar, the world's on fire / Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down?" and skillfully avoids taking a side – instead calling for people to “rise up” and “show some love.”

“Greedy politicians present and past / They wouldn't know the truth if it bit 'em in the ass,” she sings. “Now tell me what is truth / Have we all lost sight of common decency / Of wrong and right? / How do we heal this great divide? / Do we care enough to try?”

Ahead of the ACM Awards, Parton said the song is “really kind of about the times and how we can do a little better if we try, to try to heal the divide and just get along a little better. And so, it’s really got a great message to it, but it’s also good and solid – kind of like a rock anthem.”

Parton announced she was recording a rock album after learning last May that she was being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She shared the track list – and impressive guest list – earlier this week.

Rockstar is out Nov. 17.

Watch Parton perform "World on Fire" at the ACM Awards: