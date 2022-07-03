WATCH: Drake Joins Backstreet Boys At Toronto Concert

Drake made a surprise appearance Saturday night at the Backstreet Boys concert in Toronto.

The crowd erupted in cheers when the 35-year-old hometown rap superstar joined Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson at the Budweiser Stage.

Drake sang along to the 1999 Backstreet Boys hit “I Want It That Way” – with Dorough adding a little bit of Drake’s 2013 track “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” (Drake approved. “I like that!”)

In the video for his 2021 track “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future and Young Thug, Drake – who was two years away from debuting on Degrassi: The Next Generation when "I Want It That Way" was released – paid homage to BSB's dance moves.

After Saturday’s show, Drake shared a photo of himself on stage with BSB in an Instagram Story and wrote: “I really made it.” Later, he posted a clip of his smooth vocal at the end of the song that he captioned: “When she says she’s over men in this generation and asks why I live alone…”

Check out social media reactions to the BSB x Drake collaboration below:

Drake just showed up and sang “I want it that way” with the BSB so every part of my childhood fantasies have been fulfilled ❤️ — candice (@CandiceK3lls) July 3, 2022

Drake singing BSB is something I didn’t know I needed. pic.twitter.com/8EbRkWHOXS — Luci (@lu_miku) July 3, 2022

I don’t know what this is but BSB were my childhood bfs and Drake is my adult bf so this is some sort of weird dream come true LMAO — Queen Bee (@qu33nb33xx) July 3, 2022

🤯 Drake x BSB?! Definitely didn't think this was the way my night was going to go but I'm here for it. #DNATour #BSBTO pic.twitter.com/HRgNTBS1Qg — Bernadette Ng (@hellomynameisb) July 3, 2022

DRAKE X BSB IS THE GREATEST COLLAB OF ALL TIME.. THAT WE DIDNT EXPECT NOR KNOW WE NEEDED @Drake @backstreetboys — Marisa Blair (@TheJonaiFan) July 3, 2022