Watch Drake Respond To Getting Hit By Vape

Drake was hit by a vape pen during his concert the other night.

While performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Drake stopped the show for a moment to address a vape pen that one fan threw up on stage.

“Hey … Who threw this? Who threw the vape? There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f**ing Barclays Center."

He then doled out some free advice to the assailant, adding, “You got some real life evaluating to do, throwing this f**ing lemon mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”

The next day, the Barclays Center posted a video of the incident with the caption: "Reminder: You cannot vape at Barclays Center."

This marks the second time this month that a fan threw an object at Drake. He was previously hit by a cell phone performing in Chicago, on the very first night of his It's All A Blur tour.

This summer has seen an absurd amount of projectiles launched at artists during a performance. Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Harry Styles have all been hit at their concerts.

Drake will bring It's All A Blur back to Canada for two nights at Vancouver's Rogers Arena (August 28, 29), before wrapping it up with penultimate shows in his hometown of Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena (October 5, 7).