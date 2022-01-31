WATCH: Drake's Son Gives Him An Adorable French Lesson

Drake shared a video clip this weekend in which his son Adonis gets philosophical in two languages.

The rap superstar was sitting with the 4-year-old inside his Toronto mansion when the boy suddenly asked Drake if he wants him to teach him to speak “en français.”

“Yes, please, show me,” Drake tells Adonis, who proceeds to thoughtfully speak his mother Sophie Brussaux’s native language.

"Un fois, quand je suis très grand, tu va mourir, tu va retourner a l'univers,” Adonis says, prompting Drake to ask for the translation.

“I said, ‘When you’re older, you’re all broken and you’re going to turn back into space,’” Adonis explained.

(In fact, he said: “One time, when I am very tall, you will die, you will return to the universe.”)

Drake asked Adonis: “Is that really what you said … or now are you just making stuff up?”

Adonis looked into the camera and was at a loss for words.

“You’re a funny guy,” Drake laughed.

Watch the exchange below: